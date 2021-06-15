Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Needham & Company LLC

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) was downgraded by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CDAY. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Ceridian HCM from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ceridian HCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $108.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Ceridian HCM presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.13.

NYSE:CDAY opened at $89.13 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.69. The company has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -405.14 and a beta of 1.39. Ceridian HCM has a one year low of $67.67 and a one year high of $111.93.

In related news, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total transaction of $403,425.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 118,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,602,457.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Christopher R. Armstrong sold 1,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.78, for a total transaction of $152,773.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 87,093 shares in the company, valued at $7,383,744.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 11,459 shares of company stock valued at $996,961 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Ceridian HCM by 67.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,663,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279,091 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Ceridian HCM by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,142,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,768 shares in the last quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Ceridian HCM by 296.6% in the 1st quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 1,513,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,693 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in Ceridian HCM by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,216,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,107,000 after purchasing an additional 953,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ceridian HCM by 157.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,113,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,801,000 after purchasing an additional 681,163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

