Cerity Partners LLC Buys 3,070 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 345,301 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,070 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $16,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Betterment LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 74,144,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,500,382,000 after purchasing an additional 4,013,261 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,527,116,000. WealthNavi Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 20,696,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787,068 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,960,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740,932 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,049,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,310,000 after purchasing an additional 314,058 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $53.24. The stock had a trading volume of 89,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,195,225. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $37.79 and a twelve month high of $53.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.58.

