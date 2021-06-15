Cerity Partners LLC Cuts Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Cerity Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 280,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,370 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 1.3% of Cerity Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $42,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at about $524,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 45,440,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,896,852,000 after acquiring an additional 925,022 shares in the last quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 29.5% during the first quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC now owns 9,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares during the period. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1,535.4% during the first quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 334,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,831,000 after purchasing an additional 313,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.3% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 152,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,226,000 after purchasing an additional 15,551 shares during the period. 70.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JPM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Atlantic Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.79.

In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 11,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.91, for a total transaction of $1,800,356.30. Also, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 19,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $2,895,469.20. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,130 shares of company stock worth $9,224,636. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded down $2.93 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $154.64. 592,055 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,683,834. The stock has a market cap of $468.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $158.36. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $90.78 and a 12 month high of $167.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 31.15%. The company had revenue of $32.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 13.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.54%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

