Cerity Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC)

Cerity Partners LLC cut its position in Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) by 14.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,045,512 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 356,299 shares during the quarter. Alphatec makes up approximately 1.0% of Cerity Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Cerity Partners LLC owned about 2.10% of Alphatec worth $32,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,372,095 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $69,036,000 after purchasing an additional 450,287 shares during the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new stake in Alphatec in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,875,000. Next Century Growth Investors LLC boosted its holdings in Alphatec by 181.0% in the fourth quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 1,688,869 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $24,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087,868 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Alphatec in the fourth quarter worth about $16,677,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 7,934.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,019,541 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $16,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,852 shares in the last quarter. 45.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATEC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Alphatec from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Alphatec from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Alphatec has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

NASDAQ ATEC traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $14.77. 7,426 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 404,688. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.31 and a fifty-two week high of $19.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.34 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.41.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $44.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.10 million. Alphatec had a negative net margin of 51.10% and a negative return on equity of 116.47%. On average, analysts expect that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Jennifer N. Pritzker acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.38 per share, for a total transaction of $57,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,556. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Craig E. Hunsaker sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.23, for a total transaction of $405,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,008,361 shares in the company, valued at $16,365,699.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,572 shares of company stock valued at $1,127,182 over the last three months. 34.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform designed to reduce the risk of intraoperative nerve injury; squadron lateral retractor designed to maximize patient outcomes; Sigma transforaminal lumbar interbody fusion pedicle-based access system that provides direct visualization of anatomical landmarks; Sigma PTP Access and Patient Positioning System; Invictus Spinal Fixation System, a thoracolumbar fixation system to treat a range of pathologies; and Invictus MIS SingleStep System designed to improve surgical efficiency without compromising accuracy.

