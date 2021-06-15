Cerity Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Cerity Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,777 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 5,743 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $10,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth $2,373,000,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,745,450 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,041,296,000 after acquiring an additional 7,032,460 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 305,370,449 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $17,757,293,000 after acquiring an additional 6,619,930 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $241,988,000. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 55,390.7% during the 1st quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,470,943 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $195,823,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464,688 shares during the last quarter. 64.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.90, for a total value of $88,479.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,885,210.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 43,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total transaction of $2,569,201.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $836,455.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,903 shares of company stock worth $4,877,955 in the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:VZ traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 163,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,778,211. The stock has a market cap of $237.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.85 and a fifty-two week high of $61.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.58.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The firm had revenue of $32.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.627 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 51.22%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VZ. Scotiabank lowered Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.46.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

