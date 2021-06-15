Cerity Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Cerity Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,323 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 990 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $15,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Danaher by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,709,313 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,153,866,000 after buying an additional 1,646,434 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Danaher by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,141,354 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,917,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,795 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 2.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,891,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,219,926,000 after buying an additional 197,104 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 109.5% in the fourth quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 8,359,799 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,857,046,000 after buying an additional 4,368,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth $1,633,545,000. 77.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 4,350 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.32, for a total transaction of $1,128,042.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,728 shares in the company, valued at $4,078,584.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 3,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $790,902.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,937 shares in the company, valued at $7,913,375.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,165 shares of company stock worth $9,051,818. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DHR traded down $2.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $245.17. 23,125 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,565,337. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $248.51. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $166.14 and a 12-month high of $261.43. The stock has a market cap of $174.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.12 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 19.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.31%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Danaher from $253.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $241.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Danaher currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.63.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

