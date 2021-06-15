Cerity Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,871 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up 1.0% of Cerity Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Cerity Partners LLC owned approximately 0.05% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $34,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 237,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,313,000 after acquiring an additional 17,822 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,367,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,878,000 after buying an additional 765 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWM traded down $1.46 on Tuesday, hitting $229.56. 627,407 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,429,860. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $133.28 and a 1 year high of $234.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $223.90.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

