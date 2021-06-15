Cerity Partners LLC Has $10.77 Million Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 148,041 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,156 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $10,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 160,204,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,654,883,000 after buying an additional 4,464,991 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Citigroup by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,116,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,411,901,000 after purchasing an additional 4,999,115 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,678,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,370,947,000 after purchasing an additional 881,484 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,832,503,000. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 25,967,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,047,435,000 after buying an additional 181,520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE C traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.73. 343,775 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,563,909. The stock has a market cap of $154.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $40.49 and a one year high of $80.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.01.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.02. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 20.27%. The firm had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 41.80%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on C shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Citigroup from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Citigroup from $74.50 to $77.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Citigroup from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Citigroup from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.70.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

