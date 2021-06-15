Cerity Partners LLC Has $11.86 Million Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 100.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,561 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,351 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $11,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BA. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its position in The Boeing by 12.0% during the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 7,805 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in The Boeing by 75.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,095,082 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,304,713,000 after buying an additional 2,629,054 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 5,704 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,631 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its stake in The Boeing by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 8,081 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. 53.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on The Boeing in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $244.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of The Boeing from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $307.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $240.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.65.

In other The Boeing news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total transaction of $449,940.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,678,726.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BA traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $245.37. 219,323 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,145,376. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $141.58 and a 1 year high of $278.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $241.07.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $15.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.70) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

