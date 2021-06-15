Cerity Partners LLC Has $8.94 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Cerity Partners LLC cut its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,920 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $8,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 7,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 10,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Sandbox Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 22,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVW traded down $0.29 on Tuesday, hitting $70.36. 37,203 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,230,184. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.78. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $49.01 and a 52 week high of $70.66.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

