Cerity Partners LLC Has $8.99 Million Position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Cerity Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,728 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $8,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $639,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 11.8% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 10,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 49.3% during the first quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 247,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,294,000 after purchasing an additional 81,625 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 12.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 366,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,172,000 after purchasing an additional 40,090 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF alerts:

BATS:ICF traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $67.05. 96,419 shares of the company were exchanged. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.28. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a one year low of $88.40 and a one year high of $104.37.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Featured Article: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.