Cerity Partners LLC Has $9.06 Million Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,786 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,028 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $9,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ACN. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the first quarter worth $33,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ACN. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Accenture from $278.00 to $301.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating and issued a $329.00 price target (up from $313.00) on shares of Accenture in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.35.

Shares of ACN traded up $0.63 on Tuesday, reaching $286.34. 13,055 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,836,337. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.16 billion, a PE ratio of 33.85, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $285.97. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $194.83 and a 52-week high of $294.50.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. Accenture had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 28.53%. The company had revenue of $12.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.18%.

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total value of $754,546.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,589 shares in the company, valued at $5,975,133.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.78, for a total transaction of $251,231.94. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 27,166 shares in the company, valued at $7,817,831.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,629 shares of company stock valued at $8,721,835 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

