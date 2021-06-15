Cerity Partners LLC Increases Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 334.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,904 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,568 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $9,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NXPI. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. South State CORP. lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 95.0% in the first quarter. South State CORP. now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

NXPI stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $203.82. The stock had a trading volume of 25,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,366,248. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $199.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $56.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.28, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.43. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $103.20 and a 12-month high of $216.43.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 8.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.563 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.19%.

In other news, CFO Peter Kelly sold 24,162 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total value of $4,962,149.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,687,375.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Reed David sold 3,725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.67, for a total transaction of $762,395.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,885.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NXPI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.96.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Further Reading: Most Active Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.