Cerity Partners LLC Sells 10,985 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Cerity Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,207 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 10,985 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group accounts for about 0.6% of Cerity Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $21,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BABA. Camden National Bank increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,339,000 after buying an additional 9,866 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 77.7% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 27,488 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,397,000 after purchasing an additional 12,021 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 398,956 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $92,849,000 after purchasing an additional 7,041 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 924 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Intermede Investment Partners Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd now owns 664,623 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $154,678,000 after purchasing an additional 116,540 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BABA traded down $2.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $211.57. 182,975 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,888,026. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $204.39 and a 52 week high of $319.32. The stock has a market cap of $572.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $222.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $8.85. The firm had revenue of $187.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 63.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 9.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on BABA. Truist cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. CICC Research assumed coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.57.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

