Cerity Partners LLC Sells 1,165 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Cerity Partners LLC lowered its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 118,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,165 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $12,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ABBV. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 30.7% during the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a $135.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.07.

In other news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 4,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total transaction of $470,281.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,127,171.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AbbVie stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $115.07. The company had a trading volume of 48,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,669,467. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.11 and a 12 month high of $118.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.51. The company has a market capitalization of $203.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.78, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.83.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.12. AbbVie had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 136.75%. The business had revenue of $13.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.42 EPS. AbbVie’s revenue was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

