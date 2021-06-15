Cerity Partners LLC Sells 2,783 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Cerity Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,385 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 2,783 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $11,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 50.0% in the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Adobe during the first quarter valued at $39,000. 81.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $5.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $551.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,884,603. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.72 billion, a PE ratio of 48.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $503.10. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $397.00 and a 12-month high of $561.36.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. Adobe had a net margin of 40.68% and a return on equity of 36.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.01 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $575.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $585.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Adobe in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $523.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $570.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $558.48.

In other news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.00, for a total transaction of $2,096,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,826,904. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 4,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.34, for a total transaction of $2,324,135.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,313,878.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,571 shares of company stock valued at $7,442,586. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

