Cerity Partners LLC Sells 2,993 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Cerity Partners LLC lowered its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,026 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,993 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for 0.9% of Cerity Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $30,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 914.3% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 71 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $588.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $532.45.

Shares of NYSE:TMO traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $469.03. The stock had a trading volume of 14,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,821,728. The firm has a market cap of $184.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $467.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.53. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $333.85 and a 1 year high of $532.57.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $7.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.69 by $0.52. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 28.95% and a net margin of 22.08%. The business had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 5.32%.

In related news, EVP Michel Lagarde sold 21,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.51, for a total value of $10,033,416.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,446,696.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

