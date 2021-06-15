Cerity Partners LLC Sells 4,931 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF)

Cerity Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 233,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,931 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC owned about 0.97% of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF worth $9,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Windsor Group LTD raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 56,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 8,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 4,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 190,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,723,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 35,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $42.79. 557 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,927. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF has a one year low of $29.64 and a one year high of $43.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.31.

