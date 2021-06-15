CertiK (CTK) Price Reaches $1.31 on Exchanges

CertiK (CURRENCY:CTK) traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 15th. One CertiK coin can now be bought for approximately $1.31 or 0.00003307 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CertiK has a market capitalization of $59.41 million and $9.55 million worth of CertiK was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, CertiK has traded up 17.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002516 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002185 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.70 or 0.00059650 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $59.33 or 0.00149319 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0937 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $71.98 or 0.00181145 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $388.29 or 0.00977171 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003168 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39,750.16 or 1.00036547 BTC.

About CertiK

CertiK’s launch date was October 24th, 2020. CertiK’s total supply is 102,660,374 coins and its circulating supply is 45,215,339 coins. The official message board for CertiK is medium.com/certik . CertiK’s official website is www.certik.org . CertiK’s official Twitter account is @certikorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The CertiK Foundation is a nonprofit, research-driven organization with a mission to give people the power to trust in the blockchain. By pushing forward the adoption of provably secure software, the Foundation hopes to raise the standards of security across space.CertiK Chain provides developers with the safeguards and flexibility to code with confidence, facilitating blockchain adoption for developers, and large enterprises alike. “

Buying and Selling CertiK

