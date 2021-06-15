CHADS VC Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.30 Million (CHADS)

CHADS VC (CURRENCY:CHADS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 15th. CHADS VC has a total market capitalization of $2.30 million and approximately $2,355.00 worth of CHADS VC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, CHADS VC has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar. One CHADS VC coin can now be bought for about $0.0477 or 0.00000119 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.26 or 0.00060541 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00004007 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002496 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.80 or 0.00021958 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002499 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $306.60 or 0.00765215 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.49 or 0.00083579 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,100.75 or 0.07738848 BTC.

CHADS VC Coin Profile

CHADS VC is a coin. Its launch date was September 12th, 2020. CHADS VC’s total supply is 59,485,224 coins and its circulating supply is 48,338,583 coins. The official website for CHADS VC is chads.vc . CHADS VC’s official Twitter account is @chadsvc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The CHADS token is a social experiment with a deflationary coin utilizing a novel burn curve mechanism. The lower the price users sell or transfer CHADS, the more of their tokens are burnt. “

Buying and Selling CHADS VC

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CHADS VC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CHADS VC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CHADS VC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

