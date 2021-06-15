Chain Guardians Tops 24 Hour Volume of $427,325.00 (CGG)

Chain Guardians (CURRENCY:CGG) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 15th. Chain Guardians has a market cap of $4.71 million and $427,325.00 worth of Chain Guardians was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chain Guardians coin can now be bought for $0.31 or 0.00000777 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Chain Guardians has traded 42.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.93 or 0.00062118 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004100 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002493 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.91 or 0.00022211 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $313.13 or 0.00780331 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.79 or 0.00084215 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00043121 BTC.

Chain Guardians (CGG) is a coin. It was first traded on March 5th, 2021. Chain Guardians’ total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,094,562 coins. Chain Guardians’ official Twitter account is @chain_guardians

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainGuardians is a platform that combines traditional gaming concepts with blockchain technologies to enable player-driven economies. Within the ChainGuardians ecosystem, players are able to participate in the free-to-play NFT Mining Platform and Role-Playing Game; both of which allow players to earn income, turning their time and energy into tangible rewards. “

