ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) Stock Price Up 4.1%

ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)’s share price rose 4.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $28.00 and last traded at $27.89. Approximately 55,730 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,280,993 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.79.

CHX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on ChampionX from $12.25 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on ChampionX from $18.50 to $21.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on ChampionX from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised ChampionX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised ChampionX from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.12.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.32 and a beta of 3.32.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $684.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.73 million. ChampionX had a negative return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 4.49%. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that ChampionX Co. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total transaction of $808,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 77,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,080,791.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Julia Wright sold 8,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.58, for a total value of $199,712.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 54,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,335,849.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,155 shares of company stock valued at $1,288,693. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of ChampionX by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ChampionX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of ChampionX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ChampionX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of ChampionX by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company's Production Chemical Technologies segment offers onshore and offshore chemical solutions, such as corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, emulsion breakers, and biocides to oil and natural gas production and midstream markets to manage and control corrosion, oil and water separation, flow assurance, sour gas treatment, and water-related issues.

