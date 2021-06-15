Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) Short Interest Down 25.4% in May

Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 12,160,000 shares, a decrease of 25.4% from the May 13th total of 16,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.8 days. Approximately 5.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Change Healthcare by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,903,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,342,000 after purchasing an additional 173,170 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Change Healthcare by 3,673.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,247,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,471,000 after purchasing an additional 9,975,953 shares in the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Change Healthcare by 5,912.0% in the 1st quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 9,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,950,000 after purchasing an additional 9,341,984 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Change Healthcare by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,243,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT boosted its stake in Change Healthcare by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 6,072,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,248,000 after purchasing an additional 628,530 shares in the last quarter. 95.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CHNG opened at $23.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.99. The stock has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.20, a PEG ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Change Healthcare has a 1-year low of $9.76 and a 1-year high of $24.21.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $855.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $836.30 million. Change Healthcare had a negative net margin of 3.63% and a positive return on equity of 11.82%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Change Healthcare will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Change Healthcare

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology company, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

