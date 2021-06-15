ChartEx Price Hits $0.0097 (CHART)

ChartEx (CURRENCY:CHART) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. ChartEx has a market cap of $193,095.82 and approximately $6,047.00 worth of ChartEx was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ChartEx coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0097 or 0.00000024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ChartEx has traded down 27.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002517 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002149 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.48 or 0.00059093 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57.94 or 0.00145826 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0970 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.22 or 0.00176725 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003185 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $367.82 or 0.00925674 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 41,127,594.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39,713.82 or 0.99945941 BTC.

ChartEx Coin Profile

ChartEx’s launch date was May 25th, 2018. ChartEx’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. ChartEx’s official website is chartex.pro . ChartEx’s official Twitter account is @betonchart and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ChartEx is medium.com/@chartexpro

According to CryptoCompare, “Bet on Chart is a football betting platform powered by blockchain, where players can make in-play bets and follow the match at the same time. Every match is represented by a live chart, and the betting process is very similar to financial trading, players only need to predict where the chart is going to be within a certain time frame. BetOnChart (CHART) is an Ethereum-based token that serves as an in-game currency on the betting platform. “

ChartEx Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChartEx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChartEx should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ChartEx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

