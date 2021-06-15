Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.42. Chembio Diagnostics shares last traded at $3.29, with a volume of 1,107,832 shares.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Chembio Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Chembio Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 3.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.54.

Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.08. Chembio Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 79.63% and a negative net margin of 72.88%. The firm had revenue of $8.72 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Chembio Diagnostics in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Chembio Diagnostics by 254.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 18,313 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Chembio Diagnostics by 69.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,582 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Chembio Diagnostics during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Chembio Diagnostics by 159.1% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 10,141 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

Chembio Diagnostics Company Profile (NASDAQ:CEMI)

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and commercializes point-of-care (POC) diagnostic tests that are used to detect or diagnose diseases. The company offers tests for COVID-19, HIV and Syphilis, and Zika virus. It also develops tests for malaria, dengue, Hepatitis C, chikungunya, Chagas, ebola, leishmaniasis, lassa, marburg, leptospirosis, Rickettsia, and Burkholderia diseases.

