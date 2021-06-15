Chilton Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $8,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 96.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO A William Stein sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.92, for a total value of $15,192,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,192,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.84, for a total value of $30,368,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 483,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,362,862.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 561,035 shares of company stock worth $86,677,226 in the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:DLR traded down $1.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $160.72. 13,747 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,015,403. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.65 and a twelve month high of $165.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $150.69.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.27). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 3.31%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 74.60%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.07.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

