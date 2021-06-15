Chilton Capital Management LLC Has $15.07 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Chilton Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,304 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 89 shares during the quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $15,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,000.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,360.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,516.55.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded down $13.77 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2,435.14. The stock had a trading volume of 31,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,187,169. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,351.65 and a 12 month high of $2,448.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.65, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2,318.56.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. The company had revenue of $45.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.46 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.87 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

