Chilton Capital Management LLC Has $5.87 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Chilton Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 969 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VB. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 97.1% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 222.5% during the first quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VB traded down $1.93 on Tuesday, reaching $224.81. The stock had a trading volume of 3,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 771,435. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.12. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $138.12 and a 1 year high of $228.87.

