Chilton Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 221,496 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,640 shares during the quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $4,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EPD. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 12.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,705,833 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $411,902,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138,372 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 8.6% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 26,587,473 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $585,456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110,695 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,739,232 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $92,841,000 after purchasing an additional 653,492 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,783,342 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $191,656,000 after purchasing an additional 493,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 151.7% in the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 809,661 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $15,861,000 after purchasing an additional 488,012 shares during the last quarter. 28.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Enterprise Products Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

Shares of NYSE:EPD traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.17. The stock had a trading volume of 88,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,781,295. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a one year low of $14.90 and a one year high of $25.69. The firm has a market cap of $55.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.57.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.13. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 17.87%. The business had revenue of $9.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.31%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

