Chilton Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS)

Chilton Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 158,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,993 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC owned about 0.23% of QTS Realty Trust worth $9,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QTS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $40,815,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,813,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,205,000 after purchasing an additional 616,747 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $21,071,000. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 156.0% in the 4th quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 531,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,912,000 after purchasing an additional 324,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC increased its position in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 814,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,371,000 after purchasing an additional 323,025 shares during the last quarter.

Get QTS Realty Trust alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on QTS. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of QTS Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Cowen lowered shares of QTS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. QTS Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.25.

Shares of QTS stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $77.99. 175,472 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 968,333. QTS Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.91 and a 1-year high of $78.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $65.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -149.98 and a beta of 0.52.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.63). QTS Realty Trust had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 1.30%. As a group, analysts forecast that QTS Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. QTS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.42%.

In other QTS Realty Trust news, Director John W. Barter sold 10,761 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total value of $678,050.61. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,304,117.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.07, for a total transaction of $73,777.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,206,579.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,191 shares of company stock valued at $1,176,444 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

QTS Realty Trust Profile

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned data center space throughout primarily North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

Further Reading: What is a Tariff?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS).

Receive News & Ratings for QTS Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QTS Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.