Chilton Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Chilton Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 281,892 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 10,359 shares during the quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $15,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.6% in the first quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 29,178 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Valley Brook Capital Group increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.4% in the first quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group now owns 13,225 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Summit X LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.6% in the first quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 30,062 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.3% in the first quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 8,136 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Cordant Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 4.9% in the first quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 4,017 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. 82.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.47. The stock had a trading volume of 233,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,454,744. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.75, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.78. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $37.77 and a 1 year high of $59.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $27.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.83 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 11.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 38.31%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Comcast from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer raised Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. TD Securities raised their target price on Comcast from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Comcast from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.86.

In other Comcast news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $233,319.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,977,335.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total value of $39,173,949.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 717,670 shares of company stock worth $39,636,593. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

Read More: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.