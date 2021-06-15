China Coal Energy (OTCMKTS:CCOZY) Hits New 52-Week High at $13.20

Shares of China Coal Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CCOZY) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $13.20 and last traded at $13.20, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.17.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.50.

China Coal Energy Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CCOZY)

China Coal Energy Company Limited primarily mines for, processes, produces, and sells coal in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Coal, Coal-Chemical, Mining Machinery, Finance, and Others segments. The company offers thermal and coking coal. It also produces and sells polyolefin, methanol, urea, and other coal chemical products, as well as coke; researches, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells coal mining machinery and equipment; and provides after-sales services.

