China Oilfield Services Limited (OTCMKTS:CHOLF) Short Interest Down 29.6% in May

China Oilfield Services Limited (OTCMKTS:CHOLF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 456,000 shares, a decline of 29.6% from the May 13th total of 648,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 91.2 days.

Shares of China Oilfield Services stock remained flat at $$1.03 on Tuesday. China Oilfield Services has a 12-month low of $0.60 and a 12-month high of $1.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.98.

China Oilfield Services Company Profile

China Oilfield Services Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated offshore oilfield services in Mainland China and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Drilling Services, Well Services, Marine Support Services, and Geophysical Acquisition and Surveying Services.

