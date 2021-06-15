China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) Sees Large Volume Increase

China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 8,306 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the previous session’s volume of 21,713 shares.The stock last traded at $18.05 and had previously closed at $17.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded China Yuchai International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.90. The firm has a market cap of $735.07 million, a P/E ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.30.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 28th. This is an increase from China Yuchai International’s previous annual dividend of $0.85. This represents a yield of 9.96%. China Yuchai International’s payout ratio is currently 41.26%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of China Yuchai International by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 648,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,600,000 after acquiring an additional 13,600 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. increased its holdings in shares of China Yuchai International by 705.9% in the 4th quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Shah Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of China Yuchai International by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 3,547,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,909,000 after acquiring an additional 45,199 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of China Yuchai International by 133.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 3,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, John G Ullman & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of China Yuchai International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.06% of the company’s stock.

China Yuchai International Company Profile (NYSE:CYD)

China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, assembles, and sells diesel and natural gas engines in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates in two segments, Yuchai and HLGE. The company provides diesel engines comprising 4- and 6-cylinder diesel engines, high horsepower marine diesel engines, and power generator engines, as well as natural gas engines, diesel power generators, diesel engine parts, and remanufacturing services for light trucks, medium and heavy-duty trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, and marine and industrial applications; and generator sets, as well as plug in hybrid engines, range extenders, power generation powertrains, hybrid powertrains, integrated electric drive axel powertrains, and fuel cell systems.

