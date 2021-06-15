Chonk Price Reaches $77.06 on Exchanges (CHONK)

Chonk (CURRENCY:CHONK) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 15th. Chonk has a total market capitalization of $3.01 million and approximately $38,763.00 worth of Chonk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Chonk has traded 15.2% higher against the US dollar. One Chonk coin can now be purchased for approximately $77.06 or 0.00191152 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.35 or 0.00060415 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00004031 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002482 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00022149 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002484 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $308.72 or 0.00765803 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.74 or 0.00083698 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,128.17 or 0.07759696 BTC.

Chonk Profile

CHONK is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2020. Chonk’s total supply is 39,000 coins. The official website for Chonk is www.chonker.finance . Chonk’s official message board is chonkfinance.medium.com . Chonk’s official Twitter account is @ChonkerFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Chonker.Finance is a blockchain-based NFT trading platform. $CHONK is a DEFI + NFT experimental protocol fork based on a popular farming coin. Fishing (similar to yield farming) is simply staking $CHONK or CHONK/ETH $UNIV2-LP tokens to obtain exclusive NFTs designed by talented artists. Chonker.Finance calls this process Fishing as the users will be taking their $CHONK and $CHONK/ETH LP tokens to catch FISH which can be seamlessly exchanged for Chonker.Finance’s exceptionally designed NFTs. “

Buying and Selling Chonk

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chonk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chonk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chonk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

