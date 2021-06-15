Christopher Isaac Stone Sells 5,000 Shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) Stock

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) Director Christopher Isaac Stone sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.25, for a total transaction of $761,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,358. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Christopher Isaac Stone also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Christopher Isaac Stone sold 2,500 shares of Beyond Meat stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $365,000.00.

On Friday, May 28th, Christopher Isaac Stone sold 27,500 shares of Beyond Meat stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total transaction of $4,001,250.00.

NASDAQ:BYND traded down $6.28 on Tuesday, hitting $145.25. 2,734,501 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,197,276. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 16.13 and a current ratio of 18.12. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.86 and a 1 year high of $221.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -111.73 and a beta of 1.61.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.15). Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 19.58% and a negative return on equity of 18.94%. The business had revenue of $108.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.92 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BYND has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $112.00 to $99.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Beyond Meat from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Beyond Meat in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.37.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BYND. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 49.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Beyond Meat Company Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, Go Beyond, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat and design trademarks.

