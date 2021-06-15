Chrono.tech (TIME) Price Reaches $28.05 on Top Exchanges

Chrono.tech (CURRENCY:TIME) traded down 5.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 15th. One Chrono.tech coin can now be purchased for approximately $28.05 or 0.00070243 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Chrono.tech has traded up 29% against the US dollar. Chrono.tech has a market cap of $19.92 million and $409,153.00 worth of Chrono.tech was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Chrono.tech alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.95 or 0.00062470 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00004102 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002505 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00022372 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002507 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $313.29 or 0.00784481 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.91 or 0.00084910 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,139.92 or 0.07862512 BTC.

About Chrono.tech

Chrono.tech is a coin. It launched on December 8th, 2016. Chrono.tech’s total supply is 710,113 coins and its circulating supply is 710,112 coins. The official website for Chrono.tech is chrono.tech . The Reddit community for Chrono.tech is https://reddit.com/r/ChronoBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Chrono.tech’s official Twitter account is @ChronobankNews and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Chrono.tech is blog.chrono.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Time is an Ethereum-based token issued by Chronobank. It allows users to receive dividends from the fees and issuance of Labor-Hour Tokens (LHT) in the Chronobank system. Chronobank is a system designed to tokenize labour-hours using blockchain technology. The system leverages smart contract techniques to automate a process whereby a country-specific ‘labour-hour’ token may be redeemed for real labour-hours via legally binding (traditional) contracts with labour-offering companies. The proposed ‘stable-coin’ LHT implementation provides a non-volatile, inflation-resistant digital asset transfer system. “

Chrono.tech Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chrono.tech directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chrono.tech should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chrono.tech using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Chrono.tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chrono.tech and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.