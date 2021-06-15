Chronologic Trading Down 6.4% Over Last Week (DAY)

Chronologic (CURRENCY:DAY) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 15th. Chronologic has a total market cap of $175,760.69 and approximately $27.00 worth of Chronologic was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Chronologic has traded down 6.4% against the US dollar. One Chronologic coin can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000361 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.95 or 0.00062470 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00004102 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002505 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00022372 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002507 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $313.29 or 0.00784481 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.91 or 0.00084910 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,139.92 or 0.07862512 BTC.

Chronologic Profile

Chronologic (DAY) is a coin. Chronologic’s total supply is 1,398,181 coins and its circulating supply is 1,220,301 coins. Chronologic’s official Twitter account is @ChronoLogicETH and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Chronologic is chronologic.network

According to CryptoCompare, “ChronoLogic is a cryptocurrency project that wants to introduce a new concept of Proof-of-Time. The DAY token is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum blockchain. The only way additional DAY can be produced is via the passage of time where the rate of DAY tokens minted will depend on the minting power, named ChronoPower. “

Buying and Selling Chronologic

