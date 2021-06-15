Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHGCY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHGCY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 17,600 shares, a drop of 30.7% from the May 13th total of 25,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 77,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Chugai Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CHGCY traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.11. The stock had a trading volume of 28,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,624. Chugai Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $17.64 and a 12 month high of $34.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.26.

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of prescription medicines in Japan and internationally. The company's products for oncology primarily include Avastin, Herceptin, Rituxan, Alecensa, Perjeta, Xeloda, Tarceva, Kadcyla, Zelboraf, Neutrogin, Tecentriq, and Gazyva; bone and joint diseases/autoimmune diseases comprise Actemra, Edirol, Suvenyl, and Bonviva; renal diseases consist of Mircera and Oxarol; and other diseases comprise Tamiflu, CellCept, Copegus, and Hemlibra.

