CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Acquires 9,171 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 32.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,428 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 9,171 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $8,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VRTX. Camden National Bank raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 73.0% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,395 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,474,000 after buying an additional 11,561 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,256 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,108 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,334,000 after buying an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,759 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 4,668 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 1,781 shares in the last quarter. 90.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total transaction of $117,216.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,145,955.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 3,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.06, for a total transaction of $839,177.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,510,313.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,089 shares of company stock valued at $1,527,127. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $194.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $213.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.68. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $192.63 and a fifty-two week high of $306.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a current ratio of 4.39.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 43.06% and a return on equity of 29.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $358.00 to $307.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $285.00 to $281.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $273.59.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

