CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Buys 3,631 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,034 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,631 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard Extended Market ETF worth $8,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 305.9% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 26,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,641,000 after acquiring an additional 19,770 shares during the period. SMI Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the first quarter worth $4,856,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 31.0% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares during the period. Finally, USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the first quarter worth $7,313,000.

Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock opened at $187.40 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.78. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12 month low of $111.46 and a 12 month high of $189.10.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

