CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Grows Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,622 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,313 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $5,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in Republic Services by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 305 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Republic Services by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Republic Services by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Republic Services by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 3,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. 57.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. purchased 10,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $99.44 per share, with a total value of $999,869.20. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 108,812,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,820,322,358.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey A. Hughes sold 6,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total value of $754,448.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,288.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,782 shares of company stock valued at $2,326,129. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RSG opened at $109.64 on Tuesday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.22 and a 52-week high of $113.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $34.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.37, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $107.46.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 9.97%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.75%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RSG. Robert W. Baird cut Republic Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Republic Services from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.00.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

