CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Has $6.34 Million Stock Position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 38.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,594 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,949 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $6,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WYNN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Wynn Resorts by 569.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,590 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $4,247,000 after purchasing an additional 30,271 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the fourth quarter worth about $717,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,202 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 64.5% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,744 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 4th quarter worth about $624,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.30, for a total transaction of $50,120.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,065,927.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $202,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,042,925. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,915 shares of company stock worth $637,033 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WYNN. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Wynn Resorts from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Wynn Resorts from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Argus upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.19.

NASDAQ WYNN opened at $124.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $14.45 billion, a PE ratio of -6.89 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $127.97. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 52 week low of $67.54 and a 52 week high of $143.88.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The casino operator reported ($2.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.00) by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $725.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $765.29 million. Wynn Resorts had a negative net margin of 104.19% and a negative return on equity of 327.32%. The company’s revenue was down 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.54) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,066 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

