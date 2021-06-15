CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Has $8.98 Million Stock Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC trimmed its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 144,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,985 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in The Southern were worth $8,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Southern during the 4th quarter worth $2,067,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Southern by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 77,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,774,000 after purchasing an additional 17,235 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Southern by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Southern during the 4th quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The Southern during the 4th quarter worth $331,000. 59.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total transaction of $1,654,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,918 shares in the company, valued at $8,396,894.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.97, for a total value of $157,425.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 96,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,086,113.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,474 shares of company stock valued at $2,778,346 over the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SO. KeyCorp increased their target price on The Southern from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Argus upped their price objective on The Southern from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on The Southern from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on The Southern from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.08.

The Southern stock opened at $63.79 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $67.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.44. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $50.40 and a 12 month high of $66.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.51.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. The Southern had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 15.99%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. This is an increase from The Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.23%.

The Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

