CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 357,590 Shares of MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) by 27.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 968,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 357,590 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned 0.86% of MiMedx Group worth $9,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MiMedx Group by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,773,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,270,000 after buying an additional 430,086 shares during the period. Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new position in MiMedx Group in the 4th quarter worth $9,279,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI bought a new position in MiMedx Group in the 4th quarter worth $7,913,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in MiMedx Group in the 4th quarter worth $6,358,000. Finally, NovaPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in MiMedx Group in the 4th quarter worth $5,440,000. 42.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on MiMedx Group in a report on Friday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ:MDXG opened at $11.19 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.58. MiMedx Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.39 and a 52 week high of $12.87.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.10. MiMedx Group had a negative return on equity of 1,262.51% and a negative net margin of 35.25%. As a group, analysts predict that MiMedx Group, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MiMedx Group Company Profile

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts. The company's patented and proprietary processing method employs aseptic processing techniques in addition to terminal sterilization.

