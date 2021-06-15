CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 3,979 Shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,979 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Pentair worth $8,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pentair during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Pentair during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Pentair during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Pentair during the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pentair during the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. 81.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PNR opened at $66.90 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.18. Pentair plc has a 1 year low of $35.61 and a 1 year high of $70.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.33.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $865.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.01 million. Pentair had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Pentair plc will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.00%.

In other news, EVP John H. Jacko sold 30,979 shares of Pentair stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $2,153,350.29. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $750,012.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

PNR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Pentair from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered Pentair from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Pentair in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Pentair from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Pentair from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Pentair has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.80.

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

