CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 8,944 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 17.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,155 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 8,944 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $4,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 105,330 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,547,000 after purchasing an additional 12,517 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 15,403 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 260,089 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,064,000 after buying an additional 63,057 shares during the period. Hendershot Investments Inc. grew its stake in Genuine Parts by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 131,530 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,204,000 after buying an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter valued at $1,142,000. Institutional investors own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Kevin Herron sold 2,500 shares of Genuine Parts stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.31, for a total value of $330,775.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,754 shares in the company, valued at $1,819,791.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Genuine Parts stock opened at $127.61 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $126.41. The company has a market cap of $18.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.11. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $82.06 and a 12 month high of $135.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.36. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 27.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.815 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 61.86%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GPC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. TheStreet upgraded Genuine Parts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.50.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

