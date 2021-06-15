CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Takes Position in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,221,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Texas Pacific Land at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. American Money Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,266,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Texas Pacific Land during the fourth quarter valued at about $386,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 7.3% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,947,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 197.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Texas Pacific Land during the first quarter valued at about $1,156,000. Institutional investors own 55.66% of the company’s stock.

TPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BWS Financial upped their price objective on shares of Texas Pacific Land from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Texas Pacific Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,359.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Texas Pacific Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,767.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.

NYSE TPL opened at $1,498.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,563.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.87 and a beta of 2.20. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 52-week low of $427.69 and a 52-week high of $1,773.95.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $6.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.77 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $84.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.22 million. Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 58.70% and a return on equity of 34.01%. On average, analysts anticipate that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 31.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $2.75 per share. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. Texas Pacific Land’s payout ratio is presently 48.46%.

In other Texas Pacific Land news, CEO Tyler Glover acquired 27 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,503.93 per share, with a total value of $40,606.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 285 shares in the company, valued at $428,620.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 284 shares of company stock worth $456,716. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages approximately 880,000 acres of land. This segment also holds oil and gas royalty interests; easements and commercial leases comprising easement contracts covering activities, such as oil and gas pipelines and subsurface wellbore easements; and agreements with operators and midstream companies to lease its land, primarily for facilities and roads.

