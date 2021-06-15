CIBC Raises Finning International (TSE:FTT) Price Target to C$44.00

Finning International (TSE:FTT) had its price target upped by CIBC to C$44.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 31.82% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$34.50 to C$38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$39.00 price objective on shares of Finning International in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Finning International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$39.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Raymond James set a C$28.50 price objective on shares of Finning International and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Finning International from C$34.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$36.25.

Shares of FTT traded up C$0.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$33.38. 274,780 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 391,666. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75. Finning International has a 12-month low of C$18.05 and a 12-month high of C$35.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$32.04.

Finning International (TSE:FTT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.36 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.49 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Finning International will post 2.0050394 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Gregory Palaschuk acquired 3,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$33.72 per share, for a total transaction of C$107,061.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 31,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,053,277.92. Also, Senior Officer Darcy Joel Harrod sold 2,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.50, for a total transaction of C$90,025.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$203,255. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,414 shares of company stock worth $544,682.

About Finning International

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. It offers telehandlers, compact and small wheel loaders, mini excavators; heavy construction equipment, such as articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, track loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers; and skidders, forest machines, track feller bunchers, log stackers, multi docker material handlers, cable yarding systems, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, hydraulic mining shovels, and underground mining load haul dump (LHD) loaders.

