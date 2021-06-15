Cidel Asset Management Inc. Acquires 60,611 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Cidel Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,124,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 60,611 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management makes up approximately 2.3% of Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Cidel Asset Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Brookfield Asset Management worth $49,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cordasco Financial Network raised its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 272.3% in the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Associated Banc Corp bought a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 590.5% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Brookfield Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.50.

BAM opened at $49.89 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $78.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.04 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.32. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.09 and a 1 year high of $50.75.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $16.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.89 billion. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 1.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is -200.00%.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager and one of the largest investors in real assets. Our investment focus is on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity assets. Our objective is to generate attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns for the benefit of our clients and shareholders.

Featured Article: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.